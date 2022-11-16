A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith limited on Wednesday injury report

Getty Images

After suffering their first loss of the season on Monday night, the Eagles held a walk-through instead of a full practice as they began to prepare for the Colts on Wednesday.

Several players would have been limited if they had practiced in full, including the team’s top two receivers.

Philadelphia listed A.J. Brown (ankle) and receiver DeVonta Smith (knee) as limited. Brown had just one catch for 7 yards in Monday’s loss while Smith caught six passes for 39 yards with a touchdown.

Center Jason Kelce (ankle), defensive tackle Fletcher Cox (foot), edge rusher Haason Reddick (thigh), and receiver Britain Covey (thigh) also would have been limited on Wednesday.

Cornerback Josh Jobe (hamstring) would not have practiced.