A.J. Terrell, Jalen Mayfield back at practice for Falcons

Getty Images

The Falcons got a couple of players back on the practice field Wednesday.

Cornerback A.J. Terrell has missed the last three games with a hamstring injury, but he was able to suit up for the start of this week’s on-field work. The team’s practice report will bring word of his participation level.

Terrell has 29 tackles, five passes defensed, and a fumble recovery in seven appearances this season.

Guard Jalen Mayfield is also back at practice with the team. Mayfield has not played yet this season because of a back injury and was designated for return from injured reserve on Wednesday.

Mayfield started 16 games last year and his return would be welcome with Elijah Wilkinson and Matt Hennessy also on injured reserve.