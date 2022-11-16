Alex Highsmith is the AFC defensive player of the week

November 16, 2022
The Steelers had edge rusher T.J. Watt back for the first time since Week One in their 20-10 victory over the Saints.

But it was the player opposite the 2021 AP defensive player of the year who is getting some recognition for his performance in the game.

Edge rusher Alex Highsmith has been named AFC defensive player of the week.

Highsmith recorded 2.0 sacks, a tackle for loss, and a forced fumble in Sunday’s win. He was the only AFC player to tally at least 2.0 sacks in Week 10.

In his third season with the Steelers, Highsmith now has a career-high 8.5 sacks in nine games. He’s also racked up three forced fumbles, eight tackles for loss, and 10 QB hits.

The Steelers will try to get two wins in a row for the first time this season on Sunday as they host the Bengals. Highsmith had 3.0 sacks in the season-opening meeting between the two teams.

  1. Congratulations Alex once again proving a troll wrong about Steelers ability to draft good players….think NKeal Harry.

  2. Steelers are the most dangerous team in the league right now. We are way better than what our record says. People better pray we don’t make it into the playoffs.

  3. Highsmith is a nice player, but he has 5 sacks in the two games with Watt and 3 in the other 7. Much like Bud Dupree, he benefits from Watt’s greatness on the other side. Stats or no stats, Watt was the Steelers defensive player of the week against the Saints.

