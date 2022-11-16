Bears sign Taco Charlton, activate Matt Adams

Getty Images

Defensive end Taco Charlton is joining the Bears.

The team announced that they have signed Charlton off of the Saints practice squad on Wednesday. They also activated linebacker Matt Adams from injured reserve and waived linebacker A.J. Klein.

Charlton played in 11 games for the Steelers last season and has also played for the Chiefs, Dolphins, and Cowboys since Dallas drafted him in the first round of the 2017 draft. He has 92 tackles, 11.5 sacks, four forced fumbles and a fumble recovery in 55 career games.

Bears head coach Matt Eberflus was an assistant with the Cowboys when Charlton entered the league and General Manager Ryan Poles worked in Kansas City during Charlton’s stint with the team.

Adams has seven tackles in three appearances this season.