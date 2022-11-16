Brandon Staley on Joey Bosa’s return: It’s going to be some time

Getty Images

Chargers edge rusher Joey Bosa underwent surgery to repair a torn groin on Sept. 30. The prognosis was 8-10 weeks, and Friday will mark seven weeks since his surgery.

So, it comes as no surprise that Bosa’s return to practice is not imminent.

“It’s going to be some time. I don’t know for sure,” Chargers coach Brandon Staley said, via the team website. “I’m not going to put a timeline on that one because I think that is more uncertain. He’s back in our building. He’s making progress.”

Bosa has seven tackles, 1.5 sacks, four quarterback hits and a forced fumble this season, and the Chargers have felt his absence.

“He’s feeling better, but I think we’ll be able to sort of give you the news of when he’s going to be back,” Staley said. “I’ll try to be the first one to report that to you guys so that you guys can be ready for it, but I think he is still a couple of weeks away.”