Browns sign Ben Stille off Dolphins practice squad

The Browns announced an addition to their defensive line on Wednesday.

The team has signed defensive tackle Ben Stille off of the Dolphins practice squad. He fills the roster spot of defensive tackle Roderick Perry, who was waived earlier this week.

Perry went unclaimed and has re-signed to the Browns’ practice squad.

Stille was promoted to the Dolphins’ active roster for their Week Seven game against the Steelers. He played nine defensive snaps and was credited with two tackles in a 16-10 Dolphins victory.

Stille will join Jordan Elliott, Taven Bryan, Tommy Togiai, and Perrion Winfrey on the interior of the defensive line with the Browns.