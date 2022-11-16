Cardinals designate Hollywood Brown for return from injured reserve

Getty Images

The Cardinals have not had Hollywood Brown and DeAndre Hopkins in the lineup at the same time yet this year, but the day the two wideouts are sharing the field is drawing closer.

Brown was designated for return from injured reserve on Wednesday. He has been out since Week Six with a foot injury.

The Cardinals acquired Brown in a trade with the Ravens during the first round of the draft. He had 43 catches for 485 yards and three touchdowns before getting hurt.

Hopkins was suspended for the first six games of the season, so the team has yet to have their full receiver group on the field for a game. If Brown is activated this week, that should change against the 49ers on Monday night in Week 11 but it remains to be seen if quarterback Kyler Murray will be back from a hamstring injury by then.