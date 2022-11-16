Corey Davis remains out of practice for Jets

Getty Images

When the Jets ruled wide receiver Corey Davis out with a knee injury in Week Nine, their hope was that Davis would use the bye week to heal up enough to play against the Patriots in Week 11.

The first update on his condition for this week isn’t terribly positive, however. Jets head coach Robert Saleh told reporters at his Wednesday press conference that Davis will not practice with the team later in the day.

Saleh said that Davis has a chance to play, but he has not been on the field since Week Seven so more practice time would be a good thing if that’s going to be a realistic chance.

Defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins and right guard Nate Herbig will also miss practice. Rankins hurt his elbow in the Week Seven win over the Bills and Herbig was on the injury report ahead of that game with a hand injury.