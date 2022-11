Davante Adams, Kolton Miller limited Wednesday; Derek Carr full

Getty Images

Raiders receiver Davante Adams (abdomen) was limited in Wednesday’s practice with an abdomen injury.

Left tackle Kolton Miller also popped up on the practice report with shoulder and abdomen injuries. He was limited.

Quarterback Derek Carr remained on the report with his back injury, but he was a full participant.

Running back Ameer Abdullah (illness), running back Brandon Bolden (personal) and cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (personal) did not practice.

Linebacker Luke Masterson (ribs), linebacker Denzel Perryman (hip/ribs) and cornerback Sam Webb (knee) were limited.