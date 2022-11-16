David Bakhtiari, Elgton Jenkins questionable for Thursday night

Getty Images

Left tackle David Bakhtiari and left guard Elgton Jenkins were listed as out of practice for the third straight day on Wednesday, but the Packers have left the door open for them to play on Thursday night.

The Packers listed Bakhtiari and Jenkins as questionable to play against the Titans because of knee injuries. Both players have been fixtures on the injury report all season, but they were both able play every snap in last Sunday’s win over the Cowboys.

Linebacker De'Vondre Campbell (knee) and wide receiver Romeo Doubs (ankle) have been ruled out. It’s the third straight game the Packers will play without Campbell, but Krys Barnes is expected to play after missing the Dallas game. Doubs also missed the Dallas game.

Cornerback Shemar Jean-Charles (ankle) is listed as doubtful after a limited practice Wednesday.