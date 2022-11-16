Devin White named NFC defensive player of the week

Getty Images

Buccaneers linebacker Devin White‘s effort came up for criticism after the team’s loss to the Ravens earlier this month, but there were no such complaints about his performance in Germany last Sunday.

White was all over the field during Tampa’s 21-16 win over the Seahawks. He finished the day with nine tackles, two sacks, three quarterback hits, a tackle for loss, and a forced fumble to help lead the way to victory.

The NFL announced on Wednesday that White has been named the NFC defensive player of the week in recognition of that effort.

White was previously named the conference’s defensive player of the week twice during the 2020 season. The Bucs will be hoping the play that led to the third win sets his standard moving forward.