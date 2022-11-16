Eagles put Dallas Goedert, Marlon Tuipulotu on IR

Getty Images

Word on Tuesday was that Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert will miss extended time with a shoulder injury and Wednesday brought confirmation that he will be out at least four games.

The Eagles announced that Goedert has been placed on injured reserve. Defensive tackle Marlon Tuipulotu is also going on the list.

Goedert was hurt on a fourth quarter play in Monday’s loss to Washington that saw him lose a fumble after being yanked to the ground by his facemask. No penalty was called, so the play was damaging on multiple fronts for Philly.

Goedert has 43 catches for 544 yards and three touchdowns, which is a lot of production to make up for on the offense. Jack Stoll and Grant Calcaterra have been backing Goedert up and the team also activated Tyree Jackson from the physically unable to perform list on Wednesday.

Tuipulotu had five tackles and a fumble recovery Monday, but suffered a knee injury. He joins Jordan Davis on the injured reserve list, which explains why the Eagles are signing veteran defensive tackle Linval Joseph.

The Eagles also designated defensive end Janarius Robinson for return from injured reserve and signed safety Marquise Blair to the practice squad.