Evan Neal returns to Giants practice

Getty Images

The Giants may have right tackle Evan Neal back for their attempt to improve to 8-2 this weekend.

Neal has not played since injuring his knee in Week Seven, but he was on the field with the rest of the team on Wednesday. Neal was listed as a limited participant and his workload over the next couple of days should provide some hint about whether the first-round pick will play against the Lions.

Tight end Daniel Bellinger (eye), defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence (back, rest) and defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux (illness) did not practice.

Safety Dane Belton (clavicle), wide receiver Kenny Golladay (hamstring), wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (hamstring), and linebacker Jihad Ward (thumb) were listed as limited participants.