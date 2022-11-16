Ezekiel Elliott limited in Wednesday’s practice; DeMarcus Lawrence DNP

Getty Images

Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott has missed the past two games with a hyperextended right knee. He was limited Wednesday.

The Cowboys play the Vikings on Sunday and the Giants on Thanksgiving Day, but Mike McCarthy said Wednesday the quick turnaround between games will not factor into the decision about whether to play Elliott this week.

“If he’s ready to play this week, we’re going to play him,” McCarthy said, via David Moore of the Dallas Morning News.

Elliott injured his knee in an Oct. 23 game against the Lions. The Cowboys played the Bears the following week and then had their off week in Week 9 before the loss to the Packers in Week 10.

He practiced last week on a limited basis but was inactive.

Defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence was the team’s only player not to participate in practice. He has a foot injury.

Lawrence played only seven games last season because of a broken foot, and he injured his left foot in a Week 3 game against the Giants.

Lawrence told Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram that he is fine and will play Sunday.

Linebacker Anthony Barr (hamstring) and cornerback Anthony Brown (concussion) were limited Wednesday.

Barr missed Sunday’s game with his injury.

“My understanding he’s in pretty good shape as far as having a chance to play on Sunday,” McCarthy said of Barr.