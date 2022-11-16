Jacoby Brissett focused on himself, not Deshaun Watson’s return to practice

Getty Images

Deshaun Watson returned to practice Wednesday, but Jacoby Brissett remains the Browns’ starter for two more games as Watson completes his 11-game suspension.

So, Brissett was asked, how do you (yes, the word “you” was used) balance the first-team reps for the quarterbacks?

“How do I? That’s not my job to balance it,” Brissett said Wednesday, via Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal. “It’s coach’s job to balance how he splits things up and stuff like that. I just have to go out there and prepare like I always prepare. Do my job and then control what I can control. That’s something I can’t control, and I’m honestly not trying to.”

Watson was on the field for the first time since Aug. 30, and he has not played a regular-season game since Jan. 3, 2021, when he was still with the Texans.

Coach Kevin Stefanski declined to reveal the plan for Watson and whether he would get work with the first team.

Brissett, for his part, said he will get enough to work to be ready for Sunday.

“I feel confident that I’ll be more than fine going into the game,” Brissett said.