Jeff Saturday not planning to add any assistants to shorthanded Colts offensive staff

Getty Images

The Colts lost their top two offensive coaches when head coach Frank Reich was fired a week after offensive coordinator Marcus Brady. But Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday says he’s not planning to add to the staff.

Names of former players including Dan Orlovsky and Edgerrin James have been bandied about as potential assistants Saturday could bring in, but he said today he likes the assistants he has.

“I like the group, I like the support they give each other, they’re in clearly defined roles,” Saturday said. “And I’m happy with where they are. Bringing somebody in, trying to learn an entire process or how we’ve done things? I like where the guys are so I don’t anticipate that. I’m not guaranteeing it, but in my head I haven’t even had a chance to get that far. I’m just trying to get Week Two under my belt.”

The Colts made the most shocking coaching change the NFL has seen in years when they brought Saturday in. That may be the last coaching change they make this year.