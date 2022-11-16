Jonathan Taylor named AFC offensive player of the week

Getty Images

The Colts finished a wild week with a 25-20 victory over the Raiders and got a strong performance out of running back Jonathan Taylor.

Now Taylor has been named AFC offensive player of the week.

Taylor finished Sunday’s game with 22 carries for 147 yards, including a 66-yard touchdown run. He added two receptions for 16 yards.

It was the first time Taylor had eclipsed 100 yards since the season-opening tie against the Texans. In that game, Taylor had 161.

After leading the league with 2,171 yards from scrimmage and 20 total touchdowns last year, Taylor has dealt with some injuries this year. In the seven games he’s played, he’s totaled 609 yards rushing with just two touchdowns.

But Taylor and interim head coach Jeff Saturday will try to keep things rolling like they did in week 10 against the Eagles on Sunday.