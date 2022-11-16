Josh Allen acknowledges recent rash of turnovers stem from trying to do too much

Getty Images

Josh Allen’s teammates have made clear this week they still trust him, but the Bills quarterback concedes he has to trust them more.

Allen acknowledges some of his turnovers were the result of pressing.

“Decision-making is No. 1, trusting the game plan, trusting the guys around me and trying not to do too much,” Allen said Wednesday, via John Wawrow of the Associated Press. “It’s not hard to try to tweak that mindset of trusting the other guys around me, taking the check-down when it’s there and just making the smart play.”

The Bills have lost two in a row, with Allen throwing four red zone interceptions in the two losses as well as losing the fumble in the end zone at the end of regulation Sunday. He has six interceptions the past three weeks and now leads the league with 10. Allen threw a career-high 15 in 17 games last season.

“Now maybe there’s a play here or there that maybe I did cross the line,” Allen said.

But Allen calls it an easy fix.

“It’s that constant. I can make a play or I can trust somebody else to make a play that I’ve battled with my entire football career, and trying to do too much sometimes,” Allen said. “It’ll hurt you.”