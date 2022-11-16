Josh Allen on losses: We don’t have to make this a bigger deal than it is

Getty Images

The Bills have gone from AFC frontrunners to third place in their division after back-to-back losses to the Jets and Vikings and that change in fortunes has led to a lot of chatter about what’s wrong with the team.

Quarterback Josh Allen’s play has been central to those discussions. He’s thrown four interceptions and lost a fumble on a snap from the Bills’ 1-yard-line in those losses, which has led to acknowledgments that he has to clean up his game in the weeks to come.

During an interview with Kyle Brandt of NFL Media, Allen said that desire for sharper play is joined by a view of the “big picture.” Allen noted the team’s 6-3 record and that he believes the on-field adversity will “build this foundation on stronger bones” as long as the team doesn’t blow their stumbles out of proportion.

“Let’s go about our business. We don’t have to make this a bigger deal than what it is,” Allen said. “We want to win every single game. When we step out on the field, I think it’s our goal, I think it’s everybody’s goal, to win that game. Find a way to do it. Obviously, we haven’t done that in the last couple of weeks. . . . It’s not like we’re not a bad team. We’ve been hurting ourselves a lot. If we can make smarter decisions, if we can play situational football and complementary football, that’s all we gotta do.”

The Bills heard some of the same questions after they fell to 7-6 last December, but won their next four to sew up the AFC East. The whole NFL also saw the Rams go from 7-4 after three straight midseason losses to winning the Super Bowl, so there’s definitely recent history that supports an even keel in the face of losses.

That said, everyone in Buffalo would be just fine if the Bills got back to winning at home against the Browns this week.