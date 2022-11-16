Josh McDaniels: I appreciate Mark Davis’ support

USA TODAY Sports

After the Raiders fell to 2-7 with a 25-20 loss to the Colts on Sunday, team owner Mark Davis spoke to multiple media outlets on Monday to support his new football regime of head coach Josh McDaniels and G.M. Dave Ziegler.

Among the notable quotes was Davis telling Ed Graney of the Las Vegas Review-Journal that he thinks McDaniels is “doing a fantastic job.”

In his Wednesday press conference, McDaniels said no one is happy with the results of the games and everyone wants to do better. But the team is embarking on a process of trying to develop sustainable success.

“I appreciate Mark’s support — I’ve always appreciated it. I’ve said that number of times,” McDaniels said. “We’re all here because of him and we all want to do right by him. I think we knew when we came here that this is a longer-term view of, how do we get this thing to repeat? And that hasn’t happened here in a little while. Again, the immediate results that we’ve gotten so far, they aren’t what everybody’s hoping for or wanting. But I think we’re also trying to keep an eye on a lot of things that would go into, how do you sustain it once you get it? It’s not easy to get, but once you get it, how do you sustain it? And that’s not easy either.

“He’s been great to us and I appreciate his support. He’s continued to try and give us anything we need or ask for to try to help us be successful. I appreciate his long-term view on it, too. I really do.”

McDaniels noted that a lot of times when a new regime comes in, it can take time to form different habits and get everyone on the same page in terms of philosophy and culture.

“We’re going to try to do it the best way for us, here. We’re not trying to copy everything that Dave and I have been a part of. We’re trying to do some of it, but also taking a lot of input from other people and figure out what works best for us,” McDaniels said. ” We want to win every time we step on the field. That’s what we’re trying to do. But I do have some understanding of, the type of patience we may need in order to ultimately get to where we’re trying to go.”

The problem is, the Raiders didn’t operate in the offseason like a team that needed to figure itself out and build itself up. There are plenty of examples to point to, but the best is the trade for receiver Davante Adams. Las Vegas sent first- and second-round picks to the Green Bay and signed Adams to a five-year, $141.25 million contract. That’s the move of a team that is expecting to contend.

Plus, teams like the Giants, Vikings, and Dolphins have illustrated that things can turn around quickly with a new head coach.

The Raiders still have time to turn the 2022 season around, and that could begin this weekend with a win over the Broncos. Denver is one of the two teams Las Vegas has defeated this year.