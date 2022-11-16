Justin Jefferson listed as limited in Wednesday’s practice

Getty Images

Wednesday began with Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson being named the NFC’s offensive player of the week in recognition of his performance in last Sunday’s 33-30 overtime win over the Bills and it continued with Jefferson making an appearance on the team’s injury report.

Jefferson is listed as a limited participant in practice due to a toe injury. It’s the first time that Jefferson has appeared on the team’s injury report this season.

The wideout’s status in practice on Thursday and Friday will provide more information about whether this is just maintenance or if there’s any reason to worry about his status for this Sunday’s game against the Cowboys.

Left tackle Christian Darrisaw (concussion), cornerback Akayleb Evans (concussion), and defensive end Dalvin Tomlinson (calf) were all out of practice. Linebacker Za'Darius Smith (knee) joined Jefferson as a limited participant.