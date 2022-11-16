Keenan Allen, Mike Williams practice on limited basis

Getty Images

The Chargers ended Sunday’s loss to the 49ers without 15 key players, including Mike Williams and Keenan Allen. The team has had its top-two wideouts both available at the same time for only 45 snaps this season.

The players returned to practice on a limited basis Wednesday.

Allen has played only two games this season after injuring a hamstring in the season opener that he twice has aggravated. He has only six receptions for 77 yards.

Allen, though, is uncertain about whether he will play in Sunday Night Football.

“I don’t know. I couldn’t tell you,” Allen said, via the team website. “The game speed is just so much different than just running. It’s just going to take some time. See how it feels today leading up into tomorrow.”

Williams has missed the past two games with an ankle injury. He has 37 receptions for 495 yards and three touchdowns in seven games.

He, too, calls himself day to day and will wait to see how his ankle responds to practice this week.

“At the end of the day, you want to be healthy,” Williams said. “You want to be able to go out there and do what you do, so that’s the main thing. If I’m out there, be able to do what I can do so just play my game.”

Kicker Dustin Hopkins (right hamstring), outside linebacker Khalil Mack (rest) and punter JK Scott (illness) did not practice Wednesday.

Receiver DeAndre Carter (ribs), tight end Gerald Everett (groin), offensive tackle Trey Pipkins III (knee) and outside linebacker Chris Rumph II (knee) were limited.