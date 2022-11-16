KJ Hamler out a few weeks with hamstring injury

Posted by Josh Alper on November 16, 2022, 2:12 PM EST
Broncos wide receiver KJ Hamler missed last Sunday’s loss to the Titans with a hamstring injury and he won’t be back for this Sunday’s game against the Raiders.

Head coach Nathaniel Hackett told reporters that Hamler is going to miss a few weeks because of the injury. Hamler hurt his hamstring in practice last Wednesday.

The Broncos also had Jerry Jeudy go down with an ankle injury last weekend, but what appeared to be a major injury turned out to be less severe than thought upon further examination. Hackett called him day-to-day earlier this week and said the same on Wednesday.

Hamler has seven catches for 165 yards in seven appearances this season.

