Kyler Murray, Colt McCoy both day-to-day

Getty Images

Kyler Murray and Colt McCoy are both on the injury report for the Cardinals this week.

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury said on Wednesday that both quarterbacks are considered day-to-day as the Cardinals move toward a game against the 49ers in Mexico City on Monday night. Murray is dealing with the hamstring injury that kept him out against the Rams last Sunday and McCoy is bothered by a knee injury he suffered while playing in place of Murray in that game.

Kingsbury said that he hopes to have at least one of the quarterbacks available for the game against the Niners.

The coach also confirmed that tight end Zach Ertz is out for the year and he said that wide receiver Hollywood Brown could play this week after being designated for return from injured reserve on Wednesday.