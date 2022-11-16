Kyler Murray initially injured his hamstring in Week Eight at Minnesota

Getty Images

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray missed Week 10 with a hamstring injury. As it turns out, he initially suffered the injury in Week Eight, not Week Nine.

Via John Weinfuss of ESPN.com, Murray told reporters on Wednesday that he initially injured the hamstring at Minnesota in Week Eight. He then “tweaked” it against the Seahawks in Week Nine.

Murray was not listed on the Week Nine injury report.

“I feel good,” Murray told reporters. “I kind of knew it was probably best for me to let it rest. Once it happens, it’s unfortunate, but it happens. It’s a part of the game. We all go through it. You never want it to be yourself, but you try to get back as quick as possible.”

Hamstrings require rest. The question is whether Murray has had enough of it. Anyone who has had a hamstring injury knows that, even if you think it’s fully healed, you’re likely to learn when trying to go full speed that it isn’t.

For Murray, his mobility is a critical aspect of his game. When he can’t run, he’s not nearly as effective.

The problem for the Cardinals is that backup quarterback Colt McCoy has a knee injury. So will it be Murray or McCoy on Monday night against the 49ers in Mexico City? Or will the Cardinals turn to Trace McSorley?