Laurent Duvernay-Tardif to work out for Jets

Getty Images

Offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif has been concentrating on his medical career since playing in eight games for the Jets last season, but he may be headed back to the NFL.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Duvernay-Tardif is set to work out with the Jets on Wednesday. If all goes well, he could sign to the team’s practice squad.

Duvernay-Tardif graduated from medical school in 2018 and stepped away from the game earlier this year to enter a residency program. Rapoport reports that he’s completed that program, which has opened the door for a return to the gridiron.

Duvernay-Tardif started seven games for the Jets last season and made 57 starts in five seasons for the Chiefs before opting out of the 2020 season to work at a long-term care facility in Montreal during the COVID pandemic.