Lions get DJ Chark back at practice, hope to have Jameson Williams after Thanksgiving

Lions head coach Dan Campbell offered updates on a couple of the team’s wide receivers on Wednesday.

Campbell said that wide receiver DJ Chark is back at practice as the team has designated him for return from injured reserve. Chark last played in Week Three and has been recovering from an ankle injury.

Chark had seven catches for 98 yards and a touchdown in his first three games with the Lions. He is eligible to play as soon as this weekend and the team has 21 days to activate him before he’d be shut down for the year.

First-round pick Jameson Williams is a little behind Chark on the return timeline. Campbell said the hope is to have Williams, who tore his ACL at Alabama, practicing after Thanksgiving.

“He’s progressing. There’s no setbacks,” Chark said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press.

Acquiring Chark and Williams was part of Detroit’s plan to upgrade their receiving corps. If all goes well, they’ll see action together in the final weeks of the regular season.