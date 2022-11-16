Randy Bullock, Bud Dupree, Amani Hooker ruled out for Titans

Getty Images

The Titans will have a new kicker for Thursday night’s game against the Packers.

Head coach Mike Vrabel called Randy Bullock a game-time decision on Tuesday, but the team decided not to wait to make its call. Bullock has been ruled out with the right calf injury he suffered in pregame warmups last week.

Bullock kicked through the injury in the win over Denver, but the team signed Josh Lambo to the practice squad this week. Lambo has been signed to the active roster from the practice squad with wide receiver Chris Conley waived in a corresponding move.

Linebacker Bud Dupree (hip), safety Amani Hooker (shoulder), cornerback Lonnie Johnson (hamstring), and center Ben Jones (concussion) are also out. It’s the second straight game Dupree will miss while Hooker has been out for the last three games.

Defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons (ankle) was out of practice after being limited on Tuesday. He’s listed as questionable along with cornerback Elijah Molden (groin).