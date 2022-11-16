Report: Saints to sign David Johnson to practice squad

Getty Images

The Saints cut a pair of veteran running backs off their practice squad on Tuesday and they’re reportedly bringing another one in on Wednesday.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that the Saints are signing former Cardinals and Texans running back David Johnson to their practice squad. Johnson has been out of the league since wrapping up last season with Houston.

Johnson had 2,118 yards from scrimmage and 20 touchdowns for the Cardinals in 2016, but got hurt in the first game of the next season and has never put together another season to rival that one. He ran 67 times for 228 yards and caught 32 passes for 225 yards in 13 games with the Texans in 2021.

The Saints also made an unsuccessful waiver claim for Eno Benjamin this week, so they’re clearly looking for something else to go with Alvin Kamara in the backfield with Mark Ingram missing the last couple of games with an injury.