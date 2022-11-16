Romeo Okwara returned to practice with Lions Wednesday

Getty Images

Defensive end Romeo Okwara has been out for a long time with a torn Achilles, but he took a big step toward returning to the lineup on Wednesday.

Okwara practiced with the team for the first time this season. The return opens a 21-day window for Okwara to practice with the team and he can be activated at any point in that period. If he isn’t activated before that time is up, he won’t be able to return this season.

Okwara was injured in Week Four last season. He had six tackles and a sack before his injury and he posted 10 sacks while healthy during the 2020 season.

The Lions also opened the return window for wide receiver DJ Chark on Wednesday, so they could be getting reinforcements on both sides of the ball in the near future.