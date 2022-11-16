Ron Rivera on QB call: You have to look at momentum, mood of team

Getty Images

With Carson Wentz eligible to return to practice and be activated from injured reserve this week, Commanders head coach Ron Rivera has held off on naming a starting quarterback for Week 11’s game against the Texans.

Rivera said on Tuesday that the team has to see where Wentz is physically in his return from finger surgery, but other comments seemed to point in the direction of Taylor Heinicke remaining in the starting lineup. The Commanders have won three of his four starts, including Monday’s takedown of the Eagles, and the team has generally looked more energetic in those outings, which Rivera said will be part of his decision.

“You have to look at the momentum,” Rivera said, via Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post. “You have to look at what the mood of the team is, obviously. You look at what is best for the team, and at the end of the day, that’s how it has to be.”

Given those considerations, moving away from Heinicke would seem to be a tough call for the Commanders to make but we’ll see what the week brings in Washington.