Russell Wilson: First of all, I have to play better

Getty Images

Because it wasn’t a standalone game, the Broncos’ latest loss to the Titans in Week 10 wasn’t as high-profile as some of their others this year.

But the 17-10 featured another ineffective offensive performance.

Nine games in, the Broncos have scored at least 20 points just twice this season. Their season high is 23, and that came in the Week Four loss to the Raiders. Last Sunday was the third time Denver has scored 10 points or fewer.

Quarterback Russell Wilson said on Wednesday that improvement has to start with him.

“First of all, I have to play better,” Wilson said in his press conference. “I’ve got to find ways to make some more plays for us, more touchdowns. And it’s something that you continue to work for every day. You focus on the little things, the fundamentals, the little things of the game.

“I’ve been down before. It doesn’t mean that we can’t come out on the other end of it all.”

Wilson mentioned that there’s “a lot of football left” — repeating the phrase two more times to stress the point.

“We’ve got to play at the highest level and we’ve got to play at the highest level each day in practice,” Wilson said.

The Broncos simply haven’t been doing that. Wilson took a season-high six sacks in last week’s loss, completing 21-of-42 passes for 286 yards with a touchdown and an interception. He also fumbled three times, though the Broncos didn’t lose any of them.

Denver has a chance to start turning things around this week against Las Vegas — a team that could also use some positive energy after falling to Indianapolis in Week 10.