Ryan Stonehouse named AFC special teams player of the week

The Titans had a grind-it-out victory over the Broncos on Sunday and punter Ryan Stonehouse was a significant contributor.

He’s now been named AFC special teams player of the week for his performance.

Stonehouse averaged 54 yards on his eight punts with a 47.3-yard net average. Three of his punts were downed inside the 10-yard line, which is tied for the most by a punter this season.

A rookie out of Colorado State, Stonehouse is leading the league in averaging 53.2 yards per punt on his 51 attempts so far in 2022.

Stonehouse and the Titans will be back in action on Thursday night when they travel to Wisconsin to play the Packers.