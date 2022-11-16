Taylor Heinicke will start for Commanders vs. Texans

Getty Images

Taylor Heinicke will remain the Commanders’ starting quarterback for at least another week.

Heinicke will get the start against the Texans on Sunday, head coach Ron Rivera confirmed today.

Rivera has still not said whether Heinicke will hold onto the job when Carson Wentz is completely healthy, but given the Commanders’ results this season with Heinicke at the helm, it’s looking increasingly unlikely that Wentz will get the job back. The Commanders are 3-1 in games started by Heinicke and 2-4 in games started by Wentz.

The Commanders appeared to be going nowhere when Wentz injured his right ring finger, but at 5-5 and coming off a win over the Eagles, they’re now very much alive in the playoff race.