Texans claim Amari Rodgers off waivers

Waived by the Packers on Tuesday, Amari Rodgers has found a new home.

Per DJ Bien-Aime of ESPN, the Texans have claimed Rodgers off waivers.

As the team with the league’s worst record, the Texans have the top priority for all waiver claims.

Green Bay decided to cut Rodgers after a string of fumble issues on punt returns. A third-round pick in 2021, Rodgers has averaged 7.0 yards on 10 punt returns and 20.3 yards on six kick returns.

He’s caught just eight passes for 95 yards in 26 games. Rodgers was on the field for just 98 offensive snaps with Green Bay this year.

The Texans have been active on the waiver wire, also bringing in running back Eno Benjamin after he was cut by the Cardinals this week.