The weekend forecast is getting no better for Browns-Bills

Posted by Mike Florio on November 16, 2022, 1:25 PM EST
There’s nothing better than a snow game. Unless the snow keeps the game from happening.

Lots of snow is in the forecast for Buffalo this weekend. And the forecast seems to be getting worse.

Via Accuweather.com, the end result could be up to six feet. For now, a lake effect snow warning has been issued, effective from 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday until 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Via Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com, Bills coach Sean McDermott told reporters that the team has contingency plans in place, in the event that the team can’t get into the building on Friday or Saturday.

McDermott added that, for now, the Browns-Bills game is scheduled to proceed at the normal time and location — Sunday at 1:00 p.m. ET, via Matthew Bove of WKBW.

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters on Wednesday that he’s been told that the storm could impact logistics for the game.

“For us, we just have to focus on what we have to do,” Stefanski added, via Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal.

“We continue to monitor the weather and have been in contact with both clubs,” Chief NFL Spokesman Brian McCarthy told PFT via email regarding the game.

The league has move games in the past, due to winter weather. In 2010, a Vikings-Eagles game set for a Sunday night in late December was bumped to Tuesday night, due to a blizzard. In early 2017, an ice storm delayed the start of a Steelers-Chiefs playoff game from 1:05 p.m. ET to 8:30 p.m. ET.

Complicating the situation for the NFL is the fact that the Bills are set to play the Lions on Thanksgiving.

