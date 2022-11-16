Tom Brady is sued in connection with FTX collapse

Posted by Mike Florio on November 16, 2022, 1:56 PM EST
FTX Photo Illustrations
Getty Images

The implosion of FTX could end up forcing the GOAT to sign a large check.

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, who received a piece of FTX as part of a deal to become a brand ambassador, will now be paying the price in the aftermath of the company’s implosion.

Via Matt Baker of the Tampa Bay Times, Brady is one of various defendants in a class-action lawsuit filed Wednesday, five days after FTX landed in bankruptcy.

The suit claims that FTX was essentially a pyramid scam, and that it used celebrities like Brady “to continue funneling investors into the FTX Ponzi scheme, and to promote and substantially assist in the sale of the [accounts], which are unregistered securities.”

Other defendants include Brady’s ex-wife, Gisele Bundchen, Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence,  Shaquille O’Neal, Stephen Curry, Shohei Ohtani, and the Golden State Warriors.

Plenty of investors have avoided crypto, due to concerns that it basically is a Ponzi scheme. Early arrivals get in at a low price. Subsequent purchasers drive up the number. The first ones in start cashing out, and then the whole thing eventually falls apart.

Next, when it’s time to pick up the pieces, some of the who got rich quick end up facing tough questions, and incurring potentially significant legal fees. That’s what Brady and others will now be doing.

Permalink 21 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

21 responses to “Tom Brady is sued in connection with FTX collapse

  4. Seeing naive and greedy crypto “investors” lose their shirts will never not be entertaining.

  9. Wow. That’s quite the list of names being sued. Dumb to buy into that crap in first place though.

  12. I can’t believe these people get roped into these things. Where are their advisors? You’d think their lawyers would be smart enough to tell them to stay away, but I guess greed clouds their decision process

  13. Wow Brady involved in yet another cheating scandal. Who didn’t see this coming. This guy is the biggest fraud and conartist there is

  17. The reason Brady and all those other people are named in the lawsuit is because they have $$$. The only ones who should be liable are the weasel Sam Bankman-Fried and his minions. People like Brady were also defrauded by this weasel.

  18. Well, now we know why Tom had to go back to work and why he got divorced. He lost their entire fortune investing with a crook in the Bahamas. This is going to be a worse collapse than Curt Shilling investing his career earnings in a video game company.

  21. Sports stars like Brady very likely did not know the inner workings and were just along for the paycheck. The golden state warriors was a funny way to end the list

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.