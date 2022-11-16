With Republicans taking control of the House, the investigation of the Commanders will be “over”

Getty Images

With the Republicans officially reclaiming control of the House of Representatives, they’ll also control all committees. Including the House Oversight Committee.

Thus, and as expected, the development means that the investigation of the Commanders will end.

Via Mark Maske of the Washington Post, the leading Republican on the Committee said in a statement on Wednesday of the Commanders probe, “It’s over.”

The new Congress won’t convene until January. As noted by Maske, it’s expected that a report will be issued regarding the investigation before then, by the Democratic representatives who continue to control the Committee.

In many respects, the Oversight Committee’s probe has become moot. Commanders owner Daniel Snyder has put the team on the market. And other entities are investigating and/or litigating the same subject matter that Congress was exploring.