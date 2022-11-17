Austin Hooper catches second touchdown pass to give Titans 27-17 lead

Getty Images

Ryan Tannehill made one of the best passes of the season, and Austin Hooper held on for a touchdown. The 16-yard score with 14:55 remaining has the Titans up 27-17.

The play initially was ruled an incompletion on the field, but replay clearly showed Hooper had it for a touchdown before it was pulled out of his arms.

As Titans coach Mike Vrabel pulled out his red flag, the replay assistant upstairs reversed the call to a touchdown.

Tannehill’s pass into a tight window completed a five-play, 63-yard drive after the Packers had pulled to within three points.

The Titans entered the game without a fourth quarter touchdown this season and needed only five seconds into the fourth quarter Thursday night to get into the end zone.

Tannehill 20-of-24 for 263 yards and two touchdowns, with Hooper catching four passes for 36 yards and two scores. Robert Woods has six receptions for 69 yards.