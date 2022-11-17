Bills claim A.J. Klein off waivers

Posted by Josh Alper on November 17, 2022, 5:07 PM EST
Carolina Panthers v Buffalo Bills
Getty Images

Linebacker A.J. Klein is back with the Bills.

The Bills announced on Thursday that they have claimed Klein off of waivers. The Bears dropped Klein when they made roster moves on Wednesday.

Klein shouldn’t need long to get a handle on the defense. He played 31 games and made 15 starts for the Bills over the last two seasons. He moved on to the Ravens this year and was traded to Chicago in the deal that sent linebacker Roquan Smith to Baltimore.

Klein had five tackles in two games for the Ravens and played nine special teams snaps in two appearances for the Bears. He had 110 tackles, five sacks, an interception, two forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries in his previous stint with the Bills.

The Bills placed wide receiver Jake Kumerow on injured reserve in a corresponding move. He’s been sidelined by an ankle injury this week.

3 responses to “Bills claim A.J. Klein off waivers

  1. This is a good move. He filled in respectably last year when there were injuries at LB and the Bills have had injuries everywhere on D this year. Nice depth move.

  2. Yes!!!!!! Dude is an absolute baller in the run game. Just the guy we needed right when we needed him.

