Browns like what they have seen from Deshaun Watson in practice

Getty Images

Deshaun Watson can’t play until Dec. 4, but the Browns quarterback is practicing. His suspension allows for an acclimation period, so Watson returned to on-field work Wednesday.

He had last practiced Aug. 30, and he last played a regular-season game on Jan. 3, 2021, when he was still with the Texans.

Watson has spent most of the past 22 months working with personal quarterbacks coach Quincy Avery.

The Browns like what they have seen from Watson since his return to the team facility.

“He looked good,” offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt said, via Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal. “I know he’s been working hard while he’s been away from the building. Excited to see him out there. He made some throws after practice in what we call an ‘opportunity period.’ You’re like, ‘Oh, OK, that’s impressive stuff.’ So he looks good. Continue to work him in. He’s been in the room for a while now, so I think he has a good understanding of how we work in a game week and transitioning him in when the time comes.”

The Browns traded for Watson on March 18. They have seen him only a few weeks since but enough to know they can’t wait to get Watson in their lineup.

Receiver Amari Cooper said he has seen “greatness on display” already.

The plan for Watson is unknown as the Browns aren’t talking about how they will handle practice reps. Jacoby Brissett remains the starter the next two games and presumably will take the bulk of first-team work.

Van Pelt, though, indicated Watson is getting at least some first-team reps.

“It’s not tough, but you just have to have intent on what you’re trying to get done,” Van Pelt said. “What reps that you can give Deshaun that you feel like Jacoby has a great understanding of that doesn’t actually need that rep again. So, you’re trying to make sure you have the right plays selected for Deshaun while, at the same time, not shorting Jacoby in his preparation.”