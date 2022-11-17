Chiefs put Mecole Hardman on injured reserve

Getty Images

Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman missed his second straight practice on Thursday with an abdomen injury and he’ll miss his second straight game this weekend.

He’ll go on to miss at least three more as well. The Chiefs announced that Hardman has been placed on injured reserve on Thursday.

Hardman was on a three-game touchdown streak before he missed last Sunday’s game and he has posted 25 catches for 297 yards and four touchdowns overall this season.

JuJu Smith-Schuster was also out of practice on Thursday as he continues to deal with a concussion. Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Kadarius Toney, Skyy Moore, and Justin Watson are the other wideouts on the 53-man roster in Kansas City.