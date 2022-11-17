Darius Slay on Eagles signings: Howie Roseman wants to see the confetti again

Getty Images

When the Eagles moved to add players like A.J. Brown and Haason Reddick this offseason, there was a lot of talk about the team going all in on a run at a title this season and it popped up again when they traded for edge rusher Robert Quinn ahead of this season’s trade deadline.

This week saw the Eagles add veteran defensive tackles Ndamukong Suh and Linval Joseph to the effort. On Thursday, cornerback Darius Slay echoed those who responded to the earlier moves when asked about the message sent by the latest moves.

Slay said they showed that General Manager Howie Roseman is looking for more than just a seat at the table come the postseason.

“We’re not here to just be participants,” Slay said, via Josh Tolentino of the Philadelphia Inquirer. “We’re going for the Super Bowl. Howie wants to see the confetti again. I want that feeling, too.”

Slay played with Suh on the Lions earlier in their careers. He said he believes Suh has “a lot left in the tank” and all of the Eagles will be hoping that helps push them closer to their goals.