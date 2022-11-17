Davante Adams: I think Josh McDaniels is doing a great job

Getty Images

The Raiders are looking for their third win o the season this weekend against the Broncos.

But they’re also searching for answers to bigger-picture questions after falling to 2-7 with last week’s loss to the Colts.

Team owner Mark Davis put out a full-throated endorsement of head coach Josh McDaniels to multiple media outlets this week, something McDaniels and quarterback Derek Carr appreciated.

Receiver Davante Adams can be added to that list, too.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Adams noted the Raiders haven’t won a playoff game in about 20 years and “no magic coach [is] going to come in and change that.”

“I think that Josh is doing a great job and he does deserve that [endorsement from Davis], in my mind,” Adams said, via Paul Gutierrez of ESPN. “We can all be better in certain instances but some of the greatest coaches that this league has seen had some tough times and I’m sure they didn’t all come out the block sprinting like Usain Bolt, starting their career off, or starting with a new organization.

“So, I think it’s a good move by [Davis] doing that. It’s good for Josh, good for the rest of the guys, too.”

Las Vegas will continue to try and find ways to build with a trip to Colorado to take on the Broncos this week. The Raiders’ first win of the season came over Denver back in Week Four.