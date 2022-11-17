David Njoku returns to Browns practice

Getty Images

Tight end David Njoku has missed the last two games with an ankle injury, but he took a step back toward the Browns lineup on Thursday.

Multiple reporters at Browns practice report that Njoku was on the field for the first time since he got hurt in Week Seven. The team will provide word about his participation level when they release their injury report later in the day, but any practice activity is a good sign about Njoku’s chances of playing against the Bills this weekend.

Njoku had 34 catches for 418 yards and a touchdown in the first seven weeks of the season.

Defensive back D'Anthony Bell (concussion) and offensive lineman Michael Dunn (back) were not spotted on the field during the open portion of practice.