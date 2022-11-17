DeMarcus Lawrence set to practice Thursday, Cowboys expect him to play

Getty Images

Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence didn’t practice on Wednesday, but the team doesn’t have much concern about his foot injury.

That was the message that head coach Mike McCarthy sent during a press conference on Thursday. McCarthy told reporters that Lawrence is set to work as a limited participant in practice and that the team expects him to play against the Vikings this Sunday.

“Just being smart with him. The intent is for [Lawrence] to play Sunday,” McCarthy said, via Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News.

Lawrence has sacks in each of the last two Cowboys games and McCarthy’s comments put him in line to make it three in a row this weekend.