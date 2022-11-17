Denico Autry questionable with knee injury

Posted by Charean Williams on November 17, 2022, 10:28 PM EST
Houston Texans v Tennessee Titans
Getty Images

The Titans have had more missed games because of injuries than any other team. They have another big one to worry about tonight.

Defensive lineman Denico Autry, one of the team’s most important players, injured his knee in the third quarter. Packers offensive lineman Jon Runyan inadvertently rolled into Autry’s knee.

Autry walked off under his own power, but he appeared upset while sitting on the bench.

He took a cart from the sideline to the training room for further evaluation.

Autry has a team-high seven sacks this season.

He had a quarterback hit before leaving Thursday night.

Permalink 0 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.