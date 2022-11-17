Eagles agree to deal with Ndamukong Suh

Posted by Josh Alper on November 17, 2022, 2:16 PM EST
The Eagles’ talks with defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh went well.

According to multiple reports, the NFC East leaders have agreed to terms with Suh on a one-year deal. A report on Thursday revealed that the team has been in talks with the veteran about joining their defensive line.

Suh spent the last three seasons with Tampa and helped the team win Super Bowl LV after the 2020 season. The Eagles have eyes on ending their season the same way and they obviously believe Suh can help them reach that goal.

The move comes a day after the Eagles signed Linval Joseph, so they’ve doubled down on veteran additions to the interior while rookie Jordan Davis is on the injured reserve list. Fletcher Cox is also part of the mix at defensive tackle, so the Eagles will be very deep once everyone is healthy and settled with the team.

26 responses to “Eagles agree to deal with Ndamukong Suh

  2. This guy is 35, almost 36 years old, and numerous teams passed on him for a reason. He’s done like we saw last year.

    They’ll be lucky if one of the tubbies holds up.

  4. yeah, like with Mahomes. If you can win big before having to pay the QB, do it. Makes paying them a smidge easier, if they’ve had success at the highest level and not just regular season.

  5. Jeff Lurie and team making moves to improve their team while Bob Kraft watches and wonders why he is paying so much for Jonnu Smith, Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Borne

  6. They know they will have to stop the 49ers run game in the playoffs. Good pick up by the Eagles.

  7. just snatched the top available DTs from the madden free agency drop down. hope it works out

  11. This has “we need to win now before we have to pay Hurts” written all over it

    Really?

    I think it speaks more to the roster they currently have, and filling holes that have been created by injury. They are 8-1 and it’s not like they’re saying eff those draft picks like the Rams. Howie knows this is a Championship roster and is doing everything in his power to keep it that way

  12. Washington exposed their D line.. now they are signing washed up players. Nothing to see here.

  16. I guess the outlook for the run defense was worse than appears. Interested to see what they do when Jordan Davis and Tuipolotu come off IR. Super bowl or bust…FLY EAGLES FLY!!!!

  17. I doubt this move will have any tangible effect on the run defense, but it’s better than doing nothing.

  18. He can definitely help them, especially with the run game, when Hicks went down I hoped for my bucs to bring him again.

  22. Breaking news……eagles just signed albert Haynesworth……this completes the hat trick for washed up D line man. These guys aren’t sitting at home in week 11 for no reason.

  23. Lol, how many snaps do you think Suh is going to give you a game 10? Dude is 36yo over 300lbs and has been sitting on the couch for the last 4 months. I’d run right at him the first 5 or 6 snaps he plays to remind him why he hasn’t played at all this season.

  26. patsfan1818 says:
    November 17, 2022 at 2:51 pm
    Washington torched them with the run this is to shore up their run defense.

    152 yards on 49 carries isn’t torched. The biggest issue in that game were the fumbles on offence.

