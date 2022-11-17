Ezekiel Elliott “very optimistic” about returning this week

Getty Images

It’s looking like running back Ezekiel Elliott will be making his return to the Cowboys lineup this week.

Elliott has missed the last two games with a knee injury, but he’s taken part in practice both days this week. On Thursday, he said that he’s feeling good about his outlook for this Sunday’s game against the Vikings.

“I’m definitely very optimistic about this week,” Elliott said, via Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News. “Barring any setbacks the next couple of days, I’m feeling good. I feel as good as I’ve felt since the injury this early in a week. I think I’m in a good spot.”

Tony Pollard has run 36 times for 246 yards and four touchdowns in the two games without Elliott, so the Cowboys will look to keep him rolling even with his backfield mate back in action.