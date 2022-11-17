In the Santa Clara mayoral race, Jed York spent big and lost

Getty Images

When it comes to the struggles with their new home city of Santa Clara, the 49ers have applied a time-honored political theory: If you can’t beat them, spend as much money as you can to beat them.

49ers owner Jed York spent upwards of $2.5 million on knocking Santa Clara mayor Lisa Gillmor out of office. York’s effort failed.

Via the San Francisco Chronicle, York’s handpicked candidate, Anthony Becker, conceded on Wednesday night. That outcome undoubtedly delighted Dolphins owner Stephen Ross.

Ross, whose real-estate company has commercial interests in the vicinity of Levi’s Stadium, supported Gillmor. York’s effort to prevail included attacking Ross personally in TV commercials, to the chagrin of the other members of Club Oligarch.

Gillmore, per the Chronicle, acknowledged that she was “surprised” to overcome the 49ers’ effort to unseat her. She believes that the team’s “onslaught of negative ads bashing her may have backfired.”

Coincidentally, Ross will get to do a victory lap of sorts in Santa Clara in less than three weeks. On December 4, the 49ers host the Dolphins.